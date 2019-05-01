Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,846,224.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $96,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,405 shares of company stock worth $10,271,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

