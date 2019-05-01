PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (PSBQ) Releases Earnings Results

PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

PSB Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

PSB Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. The Bank is a community bank, operating approximately nine full service retail and commercial locations serving north central Wisconsin in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties. In addition to traditional retail and commercial banking products, the Bank provides retail investments and insurance annuities, retirement planning, commercial treasury management services, and long-term fixed rate residential mortgages.

