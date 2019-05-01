Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $486,000 Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Data were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,883,000 after buying an additional 3,869,263 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Data by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 413,390 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in First Data by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,765,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,141,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Data by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.74 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

