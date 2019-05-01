Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,300 Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,733,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,094 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,930,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,617 shares of company stock worth $52,111,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,300 Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/psagot-investment-house-ltd-buys-shares-of-3300-charles-schwab-co-schw.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.