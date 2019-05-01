Prudential Public Limited Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share (PUK)

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Public in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PUK opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 698,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 419,508 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8937 per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

