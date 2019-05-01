Prudential Financial (PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

PRU traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. 2,069,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

