Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,129 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

NYSE:PB opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

