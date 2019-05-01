PROS (PRO) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) rose 3.7% on Monday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. PROS traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.30. Approximately 10,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,105,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in PROS by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PROS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

