Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after buying an additional 262,599 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after buying an additional 81,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth $54,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

GRA stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.99 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 93.53%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/private-capital-group-llc-boosts-holdings-in-w-r-grace-co-gra.html.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.