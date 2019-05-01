PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Lowered by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for 1.5% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 797.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. 123,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

