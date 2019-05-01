Porvair plc (PRV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 558.24 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $254.82 million and a P/E ratio of 25.37. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.34).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRV. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Porvair from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

