Pool Co. (POOL) Vice Chairman Sells $3,632,800.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $3,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,607.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. 167,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $184.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 79.99%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

