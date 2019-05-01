Polar Power (POLA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Polar Power stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Polar Power has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $6.85.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.