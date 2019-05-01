Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Stake Increased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 4.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,995 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,168,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,061,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,386 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,435,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,407 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 16,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,016. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

