Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) Reaches Market Cap of $7,352.00

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pioneer Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,352.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012346 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Profile

PCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,867,550 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,117 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pioneer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

