Photo-Me International plc (PHTM) Insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan Sells 232,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan sold 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £208,800 ($272,834.18).
Shares of LON PHTM traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.80 ($1.20). 892,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,398. Photo-Me International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
