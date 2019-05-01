Photo-Me International plc (PHTM) Insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan Sells 232,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan sold 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £208,800 ($272,834.18).

Shares of LON PHTM traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.80 ($1.20). 892,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,398. Photo-Me International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/photo-me-international-plc-phtm-insider-francoise-coutaz-replan-sells-232000-shares.html.

Separately, FinnCap reduced their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 183 ($2.39) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.