Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 46,194 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,194 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of MO opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

