PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Short Interest Down 40.6% in April

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,405 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the March 29th total of 536,141 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,263 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PNNT stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 39.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 926,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/pennantpark-investment-corp-pnnt-short-interest-down-40-6-in-april.html.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.