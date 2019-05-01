Pelosi, Schumer tell Trump infrastructure needs’massive’

Democratic leaders are telling President Donald Trump that American’s unmet infrastructure needs are”enormous” and they would like to hear from him about how to pay for laws to fix the issues.

They delivered a letter beforehand to him.

Leaders of both parties have voiced a desire to pass major legislation to improve the infrastructure of the nation. But obstacles remain, including how to cover it.

Pelosi and Schumer state a infrastructure package should go beyond addressing bridges and roads and should also include provisions to increase energy, water systems, broadband, schools and housing.

They say it must also include investments to create infrastructure more resilient to climate change.