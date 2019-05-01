PeepCoin Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $171,999.00 and $30.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001208 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 89,317,246,884 coins and its circulating supply is 50,117,246,884 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.