PDC Energy (PDCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,100. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of PDC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PDC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.16.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $75,433.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,873.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,014 shares of company stock valued at $336,023. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/pdc-energy-pdce-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-29-eps.html.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.