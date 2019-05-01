Paycom Software (PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $201.46. 1,242,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,963. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.82. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,973 shares of company stock worth $7,387,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

