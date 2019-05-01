Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (MBG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 37,671 shares during the last quarter.

MBG stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

