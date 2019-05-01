Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $159,000 Stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 alerts:

Shares of JMT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/patriot-financial-group-insurance-agency-llc-has-159000-stake-in-nuveen-mortgage-opportunity-term-fund-2-jmt.html.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.