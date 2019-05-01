Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 167.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 181,555 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 137.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 136,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $164.39 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $5,279,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,216. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

