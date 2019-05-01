Park-Ohio (PKOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.37 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,162. The company has a market cap of $466.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park-Ohio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Park-Ohio worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

