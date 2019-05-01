Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $50,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,859 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,902,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.