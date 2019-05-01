Paracle Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,396. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $36.35.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.