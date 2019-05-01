Pandemia Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Pandemia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandemia coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Pandemia has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00405935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00987301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00181156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pandemia Coin Profile

Pandemia’s total supply is 11,949,325 coins. Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io . Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia

Buying and Selling Pandemia

Pandemia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandemia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandemia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

