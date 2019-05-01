Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAAS stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
