Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/pan-american-silver-paas-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.