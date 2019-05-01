Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $9,514,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,755,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,241,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,881 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,802 shares of company stock worth $2,956,422 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

