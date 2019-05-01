Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 865.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691,487 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 226,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC remained flat at $$30.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 496,259 shares.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/pacer-trendpilot-us-large-cap-etf-ptlc-holdings-increased-by-steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.