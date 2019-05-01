PACCAR Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $70.85. 2,232,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,384. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.32 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $28,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

