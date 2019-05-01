Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $176,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $459,158. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,982. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $430.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

