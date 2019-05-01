OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVCHY. ValuEngine upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

