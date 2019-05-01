Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,760.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

OTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,174. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,041,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,921 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

