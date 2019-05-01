OSI Systems (OSIS) Announces Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.93%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $12.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 796,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $6,112,075.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,135,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $60,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,555.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,947. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 729.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

