Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $380.11 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $254.09 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $408.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.13.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

