Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Oritani Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Oritani Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oritani Financial to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
NASDAQ ORIT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $773.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $113,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,213 shares of company stock worth $1,264,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.
About Oritani Financial
Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.
Read More: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.