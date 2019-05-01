Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Oritani Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Oritani Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oritani Financial to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ ORIT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $773.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $113,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,213 shares of company stock worth $1,264,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

