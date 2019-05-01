Orca Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $116.08. 148,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,634. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

