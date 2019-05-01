Orca Gold (ORG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 37500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $77.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.78.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

