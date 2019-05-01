Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $840,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536,851 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

