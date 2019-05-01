Oppenheimer Raises Lendingtree (TREE) Price Target to $440.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $384.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.40. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $398.11.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Carla Shumate sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $6,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $425,573.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $24,957,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth about $12,737,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 197.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 64,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 422,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.