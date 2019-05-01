Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 519,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,940,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,123,000 after purchasing an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.11 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $2,219,188.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,457 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

