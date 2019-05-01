Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/oppenheimer-co-inc-grows-holdings-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.