Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,556,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,082,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-raises-position-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.