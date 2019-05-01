Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of OMCL opened at $80.36 on Monday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $795,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,982 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,806,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,665,000 after purchasing an additional 830,338 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,035,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

