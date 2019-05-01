OHA Investment (OHAI) vs. Molori Energy (MOLOF) Financial Review

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) and Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get OHA Investment alerts:

OHA Investment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molori Energy has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Molori Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OHA Investment and Molori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OHA Investment and Molori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHA Investment -121.02% 1.51% 0.69% Molori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OHA Investment and Molori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHA Investment $8.47 million 2.76 -$10.25 million N/A N/A Molori Energy $110,000.00 15.70 $1.73 million N/A N/A

Molori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OHA Investment.

Summary

OHA Investment beats Molori Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

About Molori Energy

Molori Energy Inc. explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OHA Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHA Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.