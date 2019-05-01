Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/office-properties-income-trust-opi-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.