OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Rating Reiterated by FIG Partners

FIG Partners restated their outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,994.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,695 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

